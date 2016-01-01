Overview

Dr. Perry Evangelista, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. Evangelista works at Evangelista Orthopedic Clinic in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.