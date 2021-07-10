Dr. Perry Cook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Perry Cook, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Perry Cook, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn515 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Perry Cook saved my life with new drug after “2” failing efforts from my former Oncologist at NYU LANGONE Medical Center for a very rare blood disorder ??trying to survive since December 2018 to to date July 2021 now at MethodistPresbyterian ??
- Hematology & Oncology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1336140581
Education & Certifications
- Colum P&amp;S
- Colum P&amp;S
- St Lukes Hosp Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Cook has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cook accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cook has seen patients for Sickle Cell Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.
