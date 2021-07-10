Overview

Dr. Perry Cook, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Cook works at Center for Community Health at NewYork Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.