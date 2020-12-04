Dr. Perry Barrilleaux, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrilleaux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Perry Barrilleaux, MD
Overview
Dr. Perry Barrilleaux, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They completed their fellowship with University Mississippi Medical Center
Dr. Barrilleaux works at
Locations
-
1
Rapides Specialty Clinic501 Medical Center Dr Ste 4C, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 370-9026
Hospital Affiliations
- Rapides Regional Medical Center
- Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Had to visit Dr. Barrilleaux with my first pregnancy. He and his nursing staff were absolutely awesome. He put me at ease with everything about my pregnancy. Currently pregnant with my second child and seeing him again. Absolutely wonderful.
About Dr. Perry Barrilleaux, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
- 1174503569
Education & Certifications
- University Mississippi Medical Center
- Lsu Health Science Center University Hospital
- Maternal & Fetal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barrilleaux has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barrilleaux accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrilleaux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barrilleaux has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barrilleaux on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrilleaux. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrilleaux.
