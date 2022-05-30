Overview

Dr. Perry Argires, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital and Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.



Dr. Argires works at Argires Marotti Neurosurgical Associates of Lancaster in Lancaster, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Disc Replacement, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.