Dr. Perry Altman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Perry Altman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Canton, MI. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital Taylor and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Altman works at
Locations
Specialty Clinic7300 N Canton Center Rd, Canton, MI 48187 Directions (313) 887-6000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday12:00pm - 4:30pm
Beaumont Orthopaedic Associates10000 Telegraph Rd Ste 100, Taylor, MI 48180 Directions (313) 887-6000
Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons - Beverly Hills17877 W 14 Mile Rd, Beverly Hills, MI 48025 Directions (248) 644-3920
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital Taylor
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor is fantastic. Did surgery on a finger of mine a year and a half ago turned out great. Second time going in for steroid injections for trigger finger makes my hands feel 10 years younger!
About Dr. Perry Altman, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1598025546
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
- Washington University, St Louis
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
