Dr. Perry Altman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Canton, MI. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital Taylor and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Altman works at Beaumont Orthopaedic Associates in Canton, MI with other offices in Taylor, MI and Beverly Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm, Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.