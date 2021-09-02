Overview

Dr. Perrin Clark, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Palm Coast, FL. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast.



Dr. Clark works at Borland Groover in Palm Coast, FL with other offices in Ormond Beach, FL and Port Orange, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Sinusitis and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.