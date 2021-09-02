Dr. Perrin Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Perrin Clark, MD
Dr. Perrin Clark, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Palm Coast, FL. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast.
Coastal Ear Nose and Throat3 Pine Cone Dr Ste 106, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Directions (386) 597-5839Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Coastal Ear Nose & Throat1050 W Granada Blvd Ste 4, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Directions (386) 677-8808
Coastal Ear Nose and Throat Associates PC1185 Dunlawton Ave Ste 102, Port Orange, FL 32127 Directions (386) 677-8808
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Clark listens well and offered an understandable diagnosis for my sinus problems. His recommended procedures and medicines were adopted and proved to be excellent remedies. Courteous and attentive staff adds to the office environment.
About Dr. Perrin Clark, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194796128
Education & Certifications
- McCullough Institute of Plastic Surgery
- Naval Med Center
- Naval Medical Center San Diego
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Siena College Loudonville, NY
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Sinusitis and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Clark speaks Spanish.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.