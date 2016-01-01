Dr. Pernia Latif, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Latif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pernia Latif, MD
Dr. Pernia Latif, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Memorial Hermann Medical Group-west University3525 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77025 Directions (713) 814-2800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 2900 Richmond Ave Ste 200, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (713) 512-6060
Connect Primary Care Pllc6300 West Loop S Ste 300, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 568-3348
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- Internal Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Latif has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Latif accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Latif. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Latif.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Latif, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Latif appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.