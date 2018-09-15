See All Urologists in Effingham, IL
Dr. Pernankel Nayak, MD

Urology
3.9 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Pernankel Nayak, MD is an Urology Specialist in Effingham, IL. They completed their residency with Millard Fillmore Gates Circle Hospital|St Elizabeth Health Center

Dr. Nayak works at HSHS Medical Group Urology -Effingham in Effingham, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    HSHS Medical Group Urology -Effingham
    414 W Virginia Ave, Effingham, IL 62401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 342-9738

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HSHS St. Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
Kidney Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
Kidney Stones

Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Orchitis
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 15, 2018
    I had surgery with Dr nayak it was the best care any one could ever expect from a dr.He explained everything well and what I couldn't believe happened was .he called me the next day after surgery to check and see how I was doing.That was very nice of him to go out of his way to do that .He also when I called into office on Monday morning I said I was in very bad pain I need surgery soon .The team of his employees got things together right away and I had surgery on Wednesday.They are all awesome
    Kent Opie keppler in Farina, IL — Sep 15, 2018
    About Dr. Pernankel Nayak, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114982154
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Millard Fillmore Gates Circle Hospital|St Elizabeth Health Center
    Internship
    • Princeton Med Ctr
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
