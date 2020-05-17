Overview

Dr. Perminder Sanghera, MB BS is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Dayanand Med Coll-Punjab U Ludhiana and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Abrazo Scottsdale Campus.



Dr. Sanghera works at Affiliated Internal Medicine Associates LLC in Peoria, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.