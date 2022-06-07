See All Neurologists in Fresno, CA
Dr. Perminder Bhatia, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Perminder Bhatia, MD

Neurology
4 (34)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Perminder Bhatia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Bhatia works at Neuro-Pain Medical Center in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Epilepsy and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Visiting Nurse Service Incthe
    736 E Bullard Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 437-9700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pain
Epilepsy
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Pain
Epilepsy
Cerebrovascular Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Acute Stroke Chevron Icon
Acute Stroke Therapy With Tissue Plasminogen Activator Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® for Upper Limb Spasticity Chevron Icon
Botulism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Botulism
Brachial Neuritis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Injuries Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Subtype 7 Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulator Programming Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Industrial Injury Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Pain Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Petit Mal Seizure Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vestibular Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 34 ratings
Patient Ratings (34)
5 Star
(23)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(7)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Bhatia?

Jun 07, 2022
I had a pinched nerve in my neck. Others recommended neck surgery for me. Dr. Bhatia recommended therapy and traction. My pain had gone, and I didn't have to go under the knife.
Raj Beasla — Jun 07, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Perminder Bhatia, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Perminder Bhatia, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bhatia to family and friends

Dr. Bhatia's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Bhatia

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Perminder Bhatia, MD.

About Dr. Perminder Bhatia, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1013002328
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Suny-Buffalo
Fellowship
Residency
  • Albert Einstein College of Medicine Medical Center
Residency
Medical Education
  • GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Agnes Medical Center
  • Clovis Community Medical Center
  • Community Regional Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Perminder Bhatia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bhatia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bhatia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bhatia works at Neuro-Pain Medical Center in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bhatia’s profile.

Dr. Bhatia has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Epilepsy and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhatia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Bhatia speaks Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.

34 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatia.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhatia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhatia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.