Dr. Perminder Bhatia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bhatia works at Neuro-Pain Medical Center in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Epilepsy and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

