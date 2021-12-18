Overview

Dr. Perla Periut, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.



Dr. Periut works at Neuro Science Consultants LLC in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.