Dr. Periyanan Vaduganathan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Periyanan Vaduganathan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Thanjavur Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Locations
Nathan Cardiology Associates PA11914 Astoria Blvd Ste 100, Houston, TX 77089 Directions (281) 484-5444
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
When I do have to go see my cardiologist, I always enjoy this particular Dr., and ALL his staff. I never wait long, and they always listen to everything you have to say..
About Dr. Periyanan Vaduganathan, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518962588
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Hosp
- Park Ridge Hospital - St Marys Campus
- Thanjavur Med Coll Hosp
- Thanjavur Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
- St Joseph's College, India
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaduganathan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaduganathan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaduganathan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaduganathan has seen patients for Mitral Valve Regurgitation, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaduganathan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vaduganathan speaks Spanish.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaduganathan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaduganathan.
