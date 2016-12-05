Dr. Perisco Wofford Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wofford Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Perisco Wofford Sr, MD
Overview
Dr. Perisco Wofford Sr, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto and Methodist University Hospital.
Locations
Jesse E. Mcgee MD PC4567 Millbranch Rd, Memphis, TN 38116 Directions (901) 278-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is very caring. He gives his expertise as an internist and kidney doctor to his patient, who Is my mom. Her vitals are checked constantly to ensure success of her treatments and the family is notified. His staff also inform us if there are any other procedures needed and they prepare and leave us feeling very comfortable and assured. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Perisco Wofford Sr, MD
- Nephrology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1922000918
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wofford Sr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wofford Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wofford Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wofford Sr has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wofford Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wofford Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wofford Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wofford Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wofford Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.