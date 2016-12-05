Overview

Dr. Perisco Wofford Sr, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Wofford Sr works at Dr. Perisco A Wofford M.D in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.