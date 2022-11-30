See All Urologists in Ocala, FL
Dr. Perinchery Narayan, MD

Urology
2.3 (29)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Perinchery Narayan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from St. John's Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Putnam Hospital.

Dr. Narayan works at North Florida Urology Associates in Ocala, FL with other offices in Gainesville, FL, Palatka, FL and The Villages, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    North Florida Urology Associates
    1630 SE 18th St Ste 300, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 424-6451
    North Florida Urology Associates
    3426 NW 43rd St Ste B, Gainesville, FL 32606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 574-6784
    Perinchery Narayan, MD
    800 Zeagler Dr Ste 430, Palatka, FL 32177 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 260-5716
    North Florida Urology Associates - The Villages
    1501 Us-441 Bldg 1600, The Villages, FL 32159 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 424-6455

Hospital Affiliations
  • HCA Florida Putnam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Nov 30, 2022
    I am a 64 year old man with no insurance and 6 months away from Medicare. I was referred to Dr. Narayan by Fl. health. His staff has been great to work with and explained what they were doing along with why. I have been blessed to have had Meisha take care of me most of my visits. A very caring and thorough nurse. Dr. Bass is very patient in answering all my questions, of which there were many. Dr. Narayan met with me on a Saturday to go over questions I had about my upcoming surgery. Before agreeing to letting him do this, I read numerous reviews. Most of the ones I read that were negative had nothing to do with his abilities as a doctor or surgeon. I know how businesses get high ratings on reviews, it’s typically because they have an individual that does nothing but concentrate on good reviews. My number one concern was if Dr.Narayan was competent to trust with my manhood. I can honestly say I made the right decision. Who cares how someone’s bedside manner is if surgery goes bad
    Jerry M — Nov 30, 2022
    About Dr. Perinchery Narayan, MD

    • Urology
    • 1083635494
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard Medical School
    • St. John's Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Perinchery Narayan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narayan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Narayan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Narayan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Narayan has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Narayan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Narayan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narayan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narayan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narayan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

