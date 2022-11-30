Overview

Dr. Perinchery Narayan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from St. John's Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Putnam Hospital.



Dr. Narayan works at North Florida Urology Associates in Ocala, FL with other offices in Gainesville, FL, Palatka, FL and The Villages, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.