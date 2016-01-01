Dr. El Shanawany accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perihan El Shanawany, MD
Overview
Dr. Perihan El Shanawany, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
Dr. El Shanawany works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Milstein Hospital Building177 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. El Shanawany?
About Dr. Perihan El Shanawany, MD
- Hospice & Palliative Medicine
- English
- 1821341231
Education & Certifications
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
- Family Practice and Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. El Shanawany has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. El Shanawany works at
Dr. El Shanawany has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El Shanawany.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. El Shanawany, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. El Shanawany appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.