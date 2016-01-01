Dr. Pentecost accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Percy Pentecost, MD
Overview
Dr. Percy Pentecost, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver.
Dr. Pentecost works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Limited To Official Federal Duties Only1501 San Pedro Dr SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108 Directions (505) 256-2752Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Lovelace Medical Center500 Walter St NE Ste 401, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 262-3542
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pentecost?
About Dr. Percy Pentecost, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1750377412
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado At Denver
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pentecost has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pentecost works at
Dr. Pentecost has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pentecost.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pentecost, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pentecost appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.