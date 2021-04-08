See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Humble, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Percy Francisco Morales, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Percy Francisco Morales, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Washington University School Of Medicine / Barnes Hospital|Washington University - School of Medicine|Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine|Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.

Dr. Morales works at Modern Heart and Vascular in Humble, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Modern Heart and Vascular
    18980 W Memorial Dr Ste 100, Humble, TX 77338 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 479-0651
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Heart Disease
Atrial Flutter
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Heart Disease
Atrial Flutter

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Atrial Tachyarrhythmia With Short PR Interval Chevron Icon
Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Familial Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Multifocal Premature Beats Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Atrial Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Transient Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 08, 2021
    We cannot speak highly enough of Dr. Morales. My husband had atrial fibrillation for a number of years before we were referred to him. With Dr. Morales' expertise, persistence and dedication, he was able to completely eliminate this condition. We completely trust him and felt comfortable and confident with the procedures. He will do everything in his power to help you and we highly recommend him!
    Joe and Nancy Priemer — Apr 08, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Percy Francisco Morales, MD
    About Dr. Percy Francisco Morales, MD

    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English, Spanish
    • 1609031368
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Washington University School Of Medicine / Barnes Hospital|Washington University - School of Medicine|Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine|Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri
    • Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Percy Francisco Morales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morales has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morales works at Modern Heart and Vascular in Humble, TX. View the full address on Dr. Morales’s profile.

    Dr. Morales has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morales on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Morales. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morales.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.