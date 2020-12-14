Dr. Percy Lo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Percy Lo, MD
Dr. Percy Lo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital and HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital.
Allure Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery6255 Central Ave, St Petersburg, FL 33710 Directions (727) 268-8181
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Lo has been treating my back wound for several years. It's a chronic wound that's very slow to heal. Under Dr. Lo's care, the wound is definitely healing -- my previous wound care doctor gave up on my treatments. Dr. Lo is very easy to deal with -- professional, informative and pleasant personality. Glad I connected with him.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- Cooper University Hosp-UMDNJ|University Hospitals Case Medical Center & Case Western Reserve University|University Hospitals of Cleveland
- Huron Hospital
- Huron Hosp-Cleveland Clin Hlth Sys|Huron Hospital
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Lo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lo has seen patients for Adjacent Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lo.
