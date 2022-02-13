Dr. Percy Balderia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balderia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Percy Balderia, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Percy Balderia, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine.
Dr. Balderia works at
The Polyclinic Madison Center904 7th Ave Fl 4, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 860-5580Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 12:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Dr. Balderia is an exceptional doctor. He is very knowledgeable and has a great way of explaining the potential diagnosis in a way a patient can understand. He and the nurse, Jennifer, are very responsive to every my chart message/question I have ever submitted. When my company changed insurances I contacted them and they jumped right on it to make sure I didn’t miss a dosage of medication!
- Rheumatology
- English, Tagalog
- 1407296585
- University of Washington
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Balderia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balderia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balderia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balderia speaks Tagalog.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Balderia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balderia.
