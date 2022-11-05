Overview

Dr. Penny Lawin, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They completed their fellowship with Duke University Med Center



Dr. Lawin works at Mississippi Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Jackson, MS with other offices in Flowood, MS and Madison, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Osteochondritis Dissecans along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.