Dr. Penny Heinrich, MD

Medical Oncology
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Penny Heinrich, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean|American University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Heinrich works at Suncoast Cancer Institute in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Suncoast Cancer Institute
    1217 S East Ave Ste 201, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 274-4244
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Myeloma
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Myeloma

Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Jul 28, 2017
    I cannot say enough about the excellent care I have received from Dr. Heinrich. She listens, discusses concerns, personalizes treatment, contacts my family doctor if needed, and has even called me to check on my progress. Her staff is friendly, upbeat, knowledgeable and efficient. Their positive attitude has brightened my spirits throughout my treatment. I am thrilled to say I now have no active cancer, thanks to Dr. Heinrich.
    Darlene B. in Saint James City, FL — Jul 28, 2017
    About Dr. Penny Heinrich, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083804546
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Louisiana State University|Lsu Health Science Center
    Residency
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • American University Of The Caribbean|American University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Penny Heinrich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heinrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heinrich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heinrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heinrich works at Suncoast Cancer Institute in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. Heinrich’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Heinrich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heinrich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heinrich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heinrich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

