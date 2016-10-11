See All Nephrologists in Belleville, NJ
Dr. Penny De Franco, MD

Nephrology
4.5 (7)
Overview

Dr. Penny De Franco, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Belleville, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Saint Louis University / School of Medicine

Dr. De Franco works at South Mountain Nephrology, LLC in Belleville, NJ with other offices in Newark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dehydration, Proteinuria and Chronic Glomerulonephritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Mountain Nephrology LLC
    5 Franklin Ave Ste 401, Belleville, NJ 07109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 450-8999
  2. 2
    Fresenius Medical Care North Newark
    155 Berkeley Ave, Newark, NJ 07107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 450-8999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clara Maass Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dehydration
Proteinuria
Chronic Glomerulonephritis
Dehydration
Proteinuria
Chronic Glomerulonephritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    Oct 11, 2016
    If you are looking for a compassionate and extremely intelligent Nephrologist, Dr De Franco is execptional. I was diagnosed with Lupus and Lupus Nephritis. SHe explaimed every option and gave me so much hope for my future. I feel completely safe in her care.
    Ndelfino in Kearny NJ — Oct 11, 2016
    About Dr. Penny De Franco, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073625117
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • St Lukes Hospital (Missouri)
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
    Board Certifications
