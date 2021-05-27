Dr. Penny Danna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Danna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Penny Danna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Penny Danna, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Danna works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Orlando Health Medical Group Inc867 Outer Rd Ste A, Orlando, FL 32814 Directions (407) 898-6588
-
2
Physician Associates Orlando Health7416 Red Bug Lake Rd, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 381-7387Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Danna?
I have seen her a couple times now and have always felt heard and her empathy was evident. She makes me feel comfortable.
About Dr. Penny Danna, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1902897994
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Danna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Danna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Danna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Danna works at
Dr. Danna has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Pap Smear Abnormalities and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Danna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Danna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Danna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Danna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Danna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.