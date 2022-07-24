See All Urologists in Houston, TX
Urology
Dr. Penner Schraudenbach, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at San Antonio - San Antonio, TX and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center, St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.

Dr. Schraudenbach works at Texas Urology Specialists in Houston, TX with other offices in Tomball, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Dysfunction, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Willowbrook
    13215 Dotson Rd Ste 170B, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3982
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Tomball
    506 Graham Dr Ste 150, Tomball, TX 77375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 606-3121
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
  • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
  • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jul 24, 2022
    Highly recommended. Dr Schraudenbach is friendly, thorough and very reassuring. The staff was professional and very helpful.
    Don Morris — Jul 24, 2022
    About Dr. Penner Schraudenbach, MD

    Urology
    English
    1477738409
    Education & Certifications

    University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
    University of Texas Medical School at San Antonio - San Antonio, TX
    Cornell Univ
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Penner Schraudenbach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schraudenbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schraudenbach has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schraudenbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schraudenbach has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schraudenbach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    259 patients have reviewed Dr. Schraudenbach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schraudenbach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schraudenbach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schraudenbach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

