Dr. Zamfirova has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Penka Zamfirova, MD
Overview
Dr. Penka Zamfirova, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Zamfirova works at
Locations
-
1
Union Health Service2800 W 87th St, Chicago, IL 60652 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zamfirova?
I highly recommend Dr Zamfirova. She is very knolegeble, explain everithing and go tru all posible treatments hunest and caring way !
About Dr. Penka Zamfirova, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1275616914
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zamfirova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zamfirova works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Zamfirova. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zamfirova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zamfirova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zamfirova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.