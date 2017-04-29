See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Dr. Penka Zamfirova, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Penka Zamfirova, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (9)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Penka Zamfirova, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Zamfirova works at Associates in Nephrology, S.C. in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Lisa A Ryan, MD
Dr. Lisa A Ryan, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Francina Peralta-Machado, MD
Dr. Francina Peralta-Machado, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Alfred Martin, MD
Dr. Alfred Martin, MD
10 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Union Health Service
    2800 W 87th St, Chicago, IL 60652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chest Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Chest Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Cardiovascular Stress Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Zamfirova?

Apr 29, 2017
I highly recommend Dr Zamfirova. She is very knolegeble, explain everithing and go tru all posible treatments hunest and caring way !
Chicago, IL — Apr 29, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Penka Zamfirova, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Penka Zamfirova, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zamfirova to family and friends

Dr. Zamfirova's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Zamfirova

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Penka Zamfirova, MD.

About Dr. Penka Zamfirova, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1275616914
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Zamfirova has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Zamfirova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Zamfirova works at Associates in Nephrology, S.C. in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Zamfirova’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Zamfirova. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zamfirova.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zamfirova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zamfirova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Penka Zamfirova, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.