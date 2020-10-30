Dr. Peninnah Kumar, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peninnah Kumar, DPM
Dr. Peninnah Kumar, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They completed their residency with Atlanta Va Hosp|Atlanta VA Medical Center
The Vascular Care Group3901 Central Pike Ste 353, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (629) 219-7258
Neuhaus Foot and Ankle PC- Mt. Juliet2628 N Mount Juliet Rd, Mt Juliet, TN 37122 Directions (615) 703-2240
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I had been to 3 different podiatrists prior to Dr. Kumar and she was the one who was finally able to give me relief with a correct diagnosis in 7 years. I would not recommend any other podiatry group! Neuhaus Foot & Ankle is the best!
- Podiatry
- English, Tamil
- Atlanta Va Hosp|Atlanta VA Medical Center
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar speaks Tamil.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.