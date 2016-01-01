Overview

Dr. Penina Burnstein, MD is a Dermatologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Burnstein works at Penina Burnstein MD PLLC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Contact Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.