Dr. Pengxin Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pengxin Lin, MD
Overview
Dr. Pengxin Lin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rockville, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Lin works at
Locations
-
1
J. & P Lin Medical Associates Inc.4701 Randolph Rd Ste 102, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 881-6651
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lin?
About Dr. Pengxin Lin, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Chinese
- 1922098870
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin works at
Dr. Lin speaks Chinese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.