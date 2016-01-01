Dr. Peng Pang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peng Pang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peng Pang, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They graduated from Peking University Health Science Center.
Dr. Pang works at
Locations
SIUH - Dept of Psychiatry450 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 226-8910
Staten Island University Hospital475 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 226-9000
Northwell Health375 Seguine Ave, Staten Island, NY 10309 Directions (718) 226-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Peng Pang, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1174703359
Education & Certifications
- Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Boston Children's Hospital, MA
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Peking University Health Science Center
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
