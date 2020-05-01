Overview

Dr. Peng Chen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from TOKYO WOMENS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Chen works at UT Cardiothoracic and Vascular in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Subdural Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.