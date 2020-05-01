Dr. Peng Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peng Chen, MD
Overview
Dr. Peng Chen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from TOKYO WOMENS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Locations
Houston Office6400 Fannin St Ste 2800, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 704-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chen is a highly skilled provider with excellent bedside manner. He quickly diagnosed me and provided a successful intervention within weeks. His assistant Marly is a dream! They are both always available and ready to answer any questions that I may have.
About Dr. Peng Chen, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- TOKYO WOMENS MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Subdural Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chen speaks Chinese.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
