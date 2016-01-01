See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Penelope Scott, MD

Pulmonary Disease
52 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Penelope Scott, MD is a Pulmonologist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Scott works at MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Sarcoidosis, Asthma and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates
    5601 Loch Raven Blvd, Baltimore, MD 21239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 444-4835

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sarcoidosis
Asthma
Sleep Apnea
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    About Dr. Penelope Scott, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 52 years of experience
    • English
    • 1295750628
    • JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scott works at MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Dr. Scott’s profile.

    Dr. Scott has seen patients for Sarcoidosis, Asthma and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

