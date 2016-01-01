Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Penelope Scott, MD
Dr. Penelope Scott, MD is a Pulmonologist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital.
Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates5601 Loch Raven Blvd, Baltimore, MD 21239 Directions (443) 444-4835
- MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Pulmonary Disease
- 52 years of experience
- English
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott has seen patients for Sarcoidosis, Asthma and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.