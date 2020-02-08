Dr. Penelope Mashburn, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mashburn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Penelope Mashburn, DO
Overview
Dr. Penelope Mashburn, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Warren, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Trumbull Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Trumbull General Surgery1353 E Market St Ste 302, Warren, OH 44483 Directions (330) 841-7130
Hospital Affiliations
- Trumbull Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I just had my consult with Dr. Mashburn and she is very nice and explains everything to you very thoroughly. Does not rush the visit and took her time to make sure I understood how the surgery and after surgery would be like.
Dr. Mashburn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mashburn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mashburn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mashburn speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mashburn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mashburn.
