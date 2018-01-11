Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Penelope Cohen, MD
Overview
Dr. Penelope Cohen, MD is a Dermatologist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
Penelope Jucowics Cohen MD1527 State Route 27 Ste 2800, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 220-1222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After reading the other comments, I realize that I am not the only one with the staff problems. The doctor is good but one girl in the office is nasty and rude. I would like to recommend this doctor only if she changes some of her staff.
About Dr. Penelope Cohen, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1316029796
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Rash and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.