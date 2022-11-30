Overview

Dr. Pendleton Wickersham, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Wickersham works at Arthritis Associates PA in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteopenia and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.