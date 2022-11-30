Dr. Pendleton Wickersham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wickersham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pendleton Wickersham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pendleton Wickersham, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills and Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Arthritis Associates PA4511 Horizon Hill Blvd Ste 150, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 477-2626
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wickersham is the best!
About Dr. Pendleton Wickersham, MD
- Rheumatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Colo Hlth Scis Ctr
- U Colo Hlth Scis Ctr
- U Colo Hlth Scis Ctr
- Baylor College Of Medicine
