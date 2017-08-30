See All Family Doctors in Bellevue, WA
Dr. Pen Hou, MD

Family Medicine
2.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Pen Hou, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Multicare Covington Medical Center.

Dr. Hou works at Summit Primary Care & Walk-in Clinic in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Redmond, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Factoria Location
    3900 Factoria Blvd SE Ste A, Bellevue, WA 98006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 903-3141
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Redmond Family Care
    17530 NE Union Hill Rd Ste 140, Redmond, WA 98052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 310-6519

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Multicare Covington Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pre-Operative Evaluation
Hepatitis Screening
Lyme Disease Evaluation
Pre-Operative Evaluation
Hepatitis Screening
Lyme Disease Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pre-Operative Evaluation Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Evaluation Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cryosurgery Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Disability Evaluation Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dyslexia Assessment Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
FAA Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Health Screening Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immigration Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impairment Rating Evaluation Chevron Icon
Independent Educational Evaluation Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Strep Test Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheelchair Evaluation Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Aug 30, 2017
    I have been seeing Dr.Hou for 5+ years and I've never found such a diligent caring doctor. He is the best around
    Paul Tikka in Kent, WA — Aug 30, 2017
    About Dr. Pen Hou, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese and Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1114960937
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
