Dr. Pell Ann Wardrop, MD
Dr. Pell Ann Wardrop, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Saint Joseph East.
Saint Joseph Sleep Center160 N Eagle Creek Dr Ste 302, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 967-5044
- Saint Joseph East
As usual, pleasant, unhurried, answered all my questions and she is personable. Her office visits are always a positive experience.
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
- Purdue University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Wardrop has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wardrop accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wardrop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wardrop. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wardrop.
