Dr. Pelagia Kouloumberis, MD
Dr. Pelagia Kouloumberis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Mayo Clinic Hospital and Sanford Broadway Medical Center.
Presence Health Partners301 Madison St Ste 300, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 725-4367Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Phoenix - Transplant13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (507) 266-0440
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
- Sanford Broadway Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had a lumbar fusion done by Dr Kouloumberis in 2020, which was my 3rd spinal fusion. In the middle of Covid. She recommended removing hardware from my previous lumbar fusion. Both I snd my husband felt fully engaged and comfortable with my evaluation, testing, procedures, scheduling, as well as my hospital stay at the Mayo Clinic/Phoenix. I consider it a bit of a miracle that I found her when I did, and that she was only 2 hours away. I had a very successful outcome to a tricky, complex issue.
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1487804969
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Kouloumberis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kouloumberis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kouloumberis has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kouloumberis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kouloumberis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kouloumberis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kouloumberis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kouloumberis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.