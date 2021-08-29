Overview

Dr. Pejman Leviadin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.



Dr. Leviadin works at Institute of Biobehavioral Medicine (IBBMed) in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.