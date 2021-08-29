See All Psychiatrists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Pejman Leviadin, MD

Psychiatry
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Pejman Leviadin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

Dr. Leviadin works at Institute of Biobehavioral Medicine (IBBMed) in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ibbmed
    450 N Bedford Dr Ste 204, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 598-3898

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Major Depressive Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Major Depressive Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Treatment frequency



Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bulimia
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Mania
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 29, 2021
    Very thorough, extremly kind and understanding. His understanding of what I've been through and need help in a specialized field.
    Fiona Sahakian — Aug 29, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Pejman Leviadin, MD
    About Dr. Pejman Leviadin, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1518990027
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UCLA Neuropsychiatric Institute
    Medical Education
    • David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
