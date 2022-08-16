Overview

Dr. Pejman Cohan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Cohan works at Anne L. Peters, MD in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Adrenal Gland Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

