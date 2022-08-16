See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Pejman Cohan, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (27)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Pejman Cohan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Cohan works at Anne L. Peters, MD in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Adrenal Gland Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Melinda Hakim MD
    8816 Burton Way, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 657-3030

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 27 ratings
Patient Ratings (27)
5 Star
(21)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Leave a review

Aug 16, 2022
In November of 2020 my son was diagnosed with Cushing’s Syndrome in our home state of Alaska, and shortly thereafter we traveled to southern California for treatment. We have had numerous visits with Dr. Pejman Cohan, and in every case he has been simply amazing. He is dedicated, knowledgeable, compassionate, and very accessible. He is not only a great doctor but a great human being. Dr. Cohan helped guide my son through a complex treatment of diagnostic testing, cortisol blocking medication, and ultimately a successful surgery at the NIH hospital in Bethesda Maryland to remove a neuroendocrine tumor from his lung. My son is doing well and is still in remission 18 months post-surgery. If you are looking for a Cushing’s expert or endocrinologist in southern California, I happily give Dr. Cohan my highest recommendation.
Jeff R — Aug 16, 2022
Photo: Dr. Pejman Cohan, MD
About Dr. Pejman Cohan, MD

  Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
  27 years of experience
  English, Arabic
  1225064884
Education & Certifications

  University of California-Los Angeles
  D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
