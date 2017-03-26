Dr. Bolourian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pejman Bolourian, MD
Overview
Dr. Pejman Bolourian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Venice, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Bolourian works at
Locations
-
1
Venice Urgent Care2006 Lincoln Blvd, Venice, CA 90291 Directions (310) 396-2273
-
2
Downtown Urgent Care269 S San Pedro St, Los Angeles, CA 90012 Directions (213) 947-3600
-
3
Brentwood Urgent Care1156 26Th St, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 829-4505
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I are extremely satisfy with the care of this great doctor. We went to urgent care, and examined us prescribed the medication. We started to take it 2 hours later, and got well immediately almost like a miracle. I haven't seen a doctor like this one before. Thank you doctor Bolourian
About Dr. Pejman Bolourian, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1114963360
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
