Dr. Chu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peiyun Chu, ME
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peiyun Chu, ME is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Great Neck, NY.
Dr. Chu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Neurological Specialties of Long Island Pllc170 Great Neck Rd, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 482-2919
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chu?
I went to see Dr.Chu for my low back pain, she is a great doctor, very patient and kind! Most important, she helped me with my pain!!
About Dr. Peiyun Chu, ME
- Sleep Medicine
- English, Hebrew
- 1467520536
Education & Certifications
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chu works at
Dr. Chu speaks Hebrew.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Chu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.