Dr. Peiyi Hu, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Peiyi Hu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peiyi Hu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They completed their fellowship with St Louis University Sch Med
Dr. Hu works at
Locations
-
1
Community East Family Medicine9015 E 17TH ST, Indianapolis, IN 46229 Directions (317) 355-7700
-
2
Kiley Obgyn11911 N Meridian St Ste 130, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 898-3166
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Community Hospital East
- Community Hospital North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Pekin Insurance
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Sagamore Health Network
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hu?
Dr. Peggy is hands-down the best PCP I have ever had in my 71 years. I have never met any doctor that would take as much time with you on your office visit. I have been seeing Dr. Peggy for over four years now and she is such a pleasure to visit you almost don’t mind having some thing wrong with you just so you can go visit with her. She treats you like you were one of her family. I have had several elements over the past 15 months and then to see her many times and she always helps my problem every time I see her. Thank you Dr. Peggy for always being so helpful.
About Dr. Peiyi Hu, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Chinese
- 1053334854
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University Sch Med
- Tongii Hosp
- Tongji Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hu works at
Dr. Hu speaks Chinese.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.