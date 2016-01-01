Dr. Peilin Wei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peilin Wei, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peilin Wei, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Nephrology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Locations
Nevada Kidney Disease and Hypertension Center2543 S Bruce St Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (702) 848-4692
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Peilin Wei, MD
- Nephrology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1093999104
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wei has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wei accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wei has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wei. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wei.
