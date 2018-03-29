See All Neurologists in Bellevue, WA
Dr. Pei'En Fan, MD

Neurology
4.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Pei'En Fan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. 

Dr. Fan works at Overlake Medical Center & Clinics in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Overlake Neuroscience Institute
    1135 116th Ave NE Ste 500, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 635-6560
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Overlake Medical Center & Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dementia or Depression Screening
Wada Test
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Dementia or Depression Screening
Wada Test
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test

Treatment frequency



Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 29, 2018
    Recently started working with Dr. Fan. She is knowledgeable, thoughtful, and has a sense of humor. I am new to having a neurologist as I have had my first (diagnosed) seizures of my life within the past two months (am in my early 30s). She is a pleasure to work with, and insofar as I ever need to refer clients to a neurologist (within the context of my employment as an attorney), I would not hesitate to refer them to Dr. Fan.
    Joel in Bellevue, Washington — Mar 29, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Pei'En Fan, MD
    About Dr. Pei'En Fan, MD

    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346504511
    Education & Certifications

    • Epilepsy and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pei'En Fan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fan works at Overlake Medical Center & Clinics in Bellevue, WA. View the full address on Dr. Fan’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

