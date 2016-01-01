Overview

Dr. Pei-Chi Wu, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in City of Industry, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences.



Dr. Wu works at Herald Christian Health Center in City of Industry, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.