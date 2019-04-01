Overview

Dr. Pei-Chi Fu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.



Dr. Fu works at Procare Medical Group in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.