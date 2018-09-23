Overview

Dr. Peggy Yih, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Yih works at Nyu Center for Women's Health in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.