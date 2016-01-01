Overview

Dr. Peggy Toliver-Dingle, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Toliver-Dingle works at Three Rivers Medical Associates in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.