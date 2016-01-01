Overview

Dr. Peggy Schneider, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.



Dr. Schneider works at Whole Family Health Center in Fort Pierce, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL and Vero Beach, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.