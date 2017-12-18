Dr. Lomax has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peggy Lomax, MD
Overview
Dr. Peggy Lomax, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mc Lean, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Lomax works at
Locations
David E. Hiatt Phd MD PC6845 Elm St Ste 400, Mc Lean, VA 22101 Directions (703) 442-8889
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lomax is easy to work with. She handles her own scheduling over the phone, she's knowledgeable about pharmacy and insurance issues that may arise and how to navigate those, and she clearly explains the reasoning behind her diagnostic and prescriptive decisions. If you need a close therapeutic relationship with your psychiatrist, you might want to look elsewhere, but if you just need an expert medical practitioner then she's great. Billing is wonky, but I've never encountered any surprises.
About Dr. Peggy Lomax, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1417095951
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lomax accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lomax has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Lomax. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lomax.
